(WFRV) – It’s a treat enjoyed by the residents at Woodside Senior Communities.

Amy from Woodside visited Local 5 Live along with Chef Maria with how you can make it at home.

Strawberry Flambe recipe

Ingredients:

2 Tbl salted butter

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup dark rum

16 oz strawberries, cleaned & cut into quarters

1 pint vanilla or chocolate ice cream

Directions:

Heat butter and sugar in a medium skillet over medium-low heat

Cook 4-6 minutes, stirring while you cook

Add strawberries, stirring to make sure they are coated, until warmed through, about 2-3 minutes

Add rum to pan and light on fire, flames will subside

Serve over ice cream and enjoy

Woodside Senior Communities is located at 1040 Pilgrim Way in Ashwaubenon. Reach out to them with questions at 920-499-1481, online at woodsideseniorcommunities.org. You can also message them on Facebook.