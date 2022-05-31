(WFRV) – It’s a treat enjoyed by the residents at Woodside Senior Communities.
Amy from Woodside visited Local 5 Live along with Chef Maria with how you can make it at home.
Strawberry Flambe recipe
Ingredients:
2 Tbl salted butter
½ cup brown sugar
¼ cup dark rum
16 oz strawberries, cleaned & cut into quarters
1 pint vanilla or chocolate ice cream
Directions:
Heat butter and sugar in a medium skillet over medium-low heat
Cook 4-6 minutes, stirring while you cook
Add strawberries, stirring to make sure they are coated, until warmed through, about 2-3 minutes
Add rum to pan and light on fire, flames will subside
Serve over ice cream and enjoy
Woodside Senior Communities is located at 1040 Pilgrim Way in Ashwaubenon. Reach out to them with questions at 920-499-1481, online at woodsideseniorcommunities.org. You can also message them on Facebook.