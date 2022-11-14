(WFRV) – It’s a side dish that often steals the show on Thanksgiving Day. If you’re in need of a great recipe, Heather Ohde from Biebel’s Catering & Rental visited Local 5 Live with one you can try this holiday season.

Biebel’s Catering Stuffing recipe:

Ingredients :

1 stick unsalted butter, plus more for the baking dish

1 onion, finely chopped

5 stalks celery, finely chopped

1/2 tsp dried sage

1 tsp dried thyme leaves

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

3 cups low-sodium chicken or turkey broth

2 large eggs

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

16 cups 1/2 -inch stale country white bread cubes (1 3/4 pounds)

2 tablespoons butter

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F and butter a 3-quart baking dish.

Melt the butter in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat.

Add the onion, celery, sage and thyme; season with 1 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper.

Cook, stirring, until the vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes.

Add the broth.

Whisk the eggs and parsley in a large bowl.

Add the bread and the vegetable-broth mixture and stir until combined.

Transfer to the prepared baking dish. Dot with butter. Cover the dish with foil and bake 30 minutes, then uncover and bake until golden, 5 to 10 more minutes.

You can assemble this stuffing the day before – keep in the fridge until baking.

Biebel’s Catering & Rental is located at 1234 Bellevue Street in Green Bay. See the menu and items available for rent at biebelscatering.com.