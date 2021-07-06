Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Spinach and Cashew Cream recipe

(WFRV) —

Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Spinach and Cashew Cream

Courtesy of Not By Bread Alone

1-pound sweet potato

1 cup whole milk ricotta cheese

¼ cup parmesan cheese

1 tsp salt

1 ¼ plus flour

Bake sweet potato in either microwave or oven until soft when punctured with a knife. While still warm peel skin off sweet potato and mash or process until smooth. To the mashed sweet potato add ricotta cheese, parmesan and salt, stir until well combined. Gently combine the flour, ½ cup at a time, with the sweet potato mixture. As mixture pulls together, place on a floured work surface and form a “loaf” of dough. Cut a slice from the loaf and roll slice into a rope. Cut the rope into 1-inch pieces and carefully transfer to a pan.

Bring a pot of water to a boil then reduce heat and allow water to just bowl/simmer. Add gnocchi and boil/simmer until the gnocchi floats, occasionally stir during cooking time. Drain gnocchi.

While gnocchi are cooking, heat ¼ cup unsalted butter in a large skillet. Allowing it to become golden brown add 2 to 3 handful of spinach allow to wilt. Add gnocchi and carefully stir to coat and heat through.

Cashew Cream

1 cup cashews

½ cup water

½ salt

1 clove roasted garlic

½ cup heavy cream (approximately)

Soak cashews for 2 or more hours in a bowl that allows for cashews to be fully covered with water. Drain cashews and place in high-speed blender. Add garlic and salt, blend on high to break down cashews. Add ½ water and blend to smooth. Mixture will be thick, now add enough cream to thin to desired consistency. Taste and add salt to taste. Heat when needed.

Plate gnocchi and top with cashew cream.

Not By Bread Alone is located at 940 Hansen Rd, Green Bay, WI 54304. Order online at notbybread.com.

