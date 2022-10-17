(WFRV) – It’s baby food that is mom-made from scratch, locally.

Amanda from the Little Food Company gives Local 5 Live a look into her small business plus an easy, delicious recipe you can try.

Sweet Potato Protein Pancake recipe:

– 1 cup water or milk (or milk alternative)

– 1 oz Little Food Co Sweet Potato Sticks

– 1 cup Kodiak Power Cakes Mix ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀



1. Empty 1 bag of Little Food Co freeze Sweet Potato sticks into blender & blend into fine powder

2. Transfer Sweet Potato powder into bowl with pancake mix and stir well

3. Add 1 cup of your choice of liquid (water, milk or dairy free milk) and mix well with spoon. Add extra liquid for thinner pancakes.

4. Use ice cream scoop to create equal sized pancakes to heat on buttered pan

5. Flip when pancake bubbles at edges

6. Freeze extra pancakes for easy weekday healthy breakfasts

Mention Local 5 Live and get 10% off.