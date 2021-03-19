Taco Cauliflower Rice Skillet from Budding Chefs GB

(WFRV) —
Taco Cauliflower Rice Skillet
courtesy of buddingchefsinfo.com
- 1 (16 oz) package extra lean ground turkey or chicken
- 1/2 yellow onion diced
- 1/2 red bell pepper diced
- 1/2 green bell pepper diced
- 2 (1 oz) packets taco seasoning
- 1 (15 oz) can diced tomatoes drained
- 1 (4 oz) can diced green chiles drained
- 1 (12 oz) bag frozen cauliflower rice
- 1/2 cup chicken bone broth, low sodium
- salt to taste
Optional Additions
- shredded cheese
- plain greek yogurt
- avocado
- Salsa
- Tortilla Chips
Instructions
- Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium – medium high heat.
- Spray with cooking spray and add in ground meat, onion, bell peppers, and taco seasoning.
- Cook, breaking up the meat as you go, until the meat is cooked through, about 10 minutes.
- Once cooked, stir in tomatoes, green chiles, rice, and broth.
- Simmer about 5-10 minutes, or until heated through.
- Taste and season with salt, to taste and serve with your choice of optional additions!
NutritionCalories: 255kcal | Carbohydrates: 20g | Protein: 24g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 83mg | Sodium: 1369mg | Potassium: 849mg | Fiber: 6g | Sugar: 9g | Vitamin A: 2090IU | Vitamin C: 94mg | Calcium: 87mg | Iron: 4.1mg