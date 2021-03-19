Taco Cauliflower Rice Skillet from Budding Chefs GB

Taco Cauliflower Rice Skillet
courtesy of buddingchefsinfo.com

  • 1 (16 oz) package extra lean ground turkey or chicken
  • 1/2 yellow onion diced
  • 1/2 red bell pepper diced
  • 1/2 green bell pepper diced
  • 2 (1 oz) packets taco seasoning
  • 1 (15 oz) can diced tomatoes drained
  • 1 (4 oz) can diced green chiles drained
  • 1 (12 oz) bag frozen cauliflower rice
  • 1/2 cup chicken bone broth, low sodium
  • salt to taste

Optional Additions

  • shredded cheese
  • plain greek yogurt
  • avocado
  • Salsa
  • Tortilla Chips

Instructions

  1. Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium – medium high heat.
  2. Spray with cooking spray and add in ground meat, onion, bell peppers, and taco seasoning.
  3. Cook, breaking up the meat as you go, until the meat is cooked through, about 10 minutes.
  4. Once cooked, stir in tomatoes, green chiles, rice, and broth.
  5. Simmer about 5-10 minutes, or until heated through.
  6. Taste and season with salt, to taste and serve with your choice of optional additions!

NutritionCalories: 255kcal | Carbohydrates: 20g | Protein: 24g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 83mg | Sodium: 1369mg | Potassium: 849mg | Fiber: 6g | Sugar: 9g | Vitamin A: 2090IU | Vitamin C: 94mg | Calcium: 87mg | Iron: 4.1mg

