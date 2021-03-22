Taco hummus and homemade tortilla chips from Create Kids Club

(WFRV) – Let’s be honest, everything is better with dip!

Now, you can make your own chips and hummus at home.

Jodi Dannen, a registered dietitian, recipe developer, and cookbook author, showed us how.

Dannen is the founder of Create Kids Club, which helps kids start with the basics by learning how to follow a recipe, kitchen safety essentials and when to ask for help.

To learn more, head to createkidsclub.com.

Taco Hummus

2 (15-ounce) cans low-sodium chickpeas, drained (reserve 1/2 cup of liquid from one can)

1 (1-ounce) packet low-sodium taco seasoning

Juice of 1/2 lemon

2 tablespoons tahini

Cut fresh veggies, Tortilla chips, or whole-grain crackers

1. In a blender or food processor, combine the chickpeas, taco seasoning, lemon juice, tahini, and 1 tablespoon of the reserved liquid from the can. Put the cover on the blender and blend until smooth. If the hummus is too thick, add more reserved liquid from the can, 1 tablespoon at a time, until you reach the desired consistency.

2. Using a spatula, transfer the hummus to a serving dish. Serve with crackers, tortilla chips, or whole-grain crackers for dipping.

Homemade Tortilla Chips

5 (6-inch) corn tortillas

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lime juice

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon salt