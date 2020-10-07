Taco salad with creamy salsa dressing

Local 5 Live Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLACK BEAN TACO SALAD WITH HERDEZ SALSA CREMOSA

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 head romaine lettuce, chopped

1 ear sweet corn, kernels cut off

1 avocado, diced

1 (15 oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 jalapeno, diced/sliced

1/4 medium red onion, diced/sliced

1/2 cup Herdez Salsa Cremosa, any flavor

Shredded cheddar cheese, for garnish

Cilantro, for garnish

Tortilla chips, for serving

Directions:

Place romaine lettuce in a large bowl. Arrange corn, avocados, black beans, tomatoes, jalapeno and red onion on top. Drizzle with Herdez Salsa Cremosa, garnish with cheese and cilantro and serve with tortilla chips.

Per Serving: Calories 190, Total Fat 9g (Saturated 1.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 210mg, Total Carbohydrate 24g (Dietary Fiber 10g, Total Sugars 4g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 7g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 6%, Iron 15%, Potassium 15%

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame wins girls golf sectional, Hortonville also heading to state

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna's Mau kicking her way through barriers

High School Sports Xtra 10/5 - Game of the Week, Xavier interview

Green Bay Nation: Packers are 3-0

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Challenge or No Challenge