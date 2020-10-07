Taco salad with creamy salsa dressing

BLACK BEAN TACO SALAD WITH HERDEZ SALSA CREMOSA
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
1 head romaine lettuce, chopped
1 ear sweet corn, kernels cut off
1 avocado, diced
1 (15 oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed
1/2 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
1/2 jalapeno, diced/sliced
1/4 medium red onion, diced/sliced
1/2 cup Herdez Salsa Cremosa, any flavor
Shredded cheddar cheese, for garnish
Cilantro, for garnish
Tortilla chips, for serving
Directions:
Place romaine lettuce in a large bowl. Arrange corn, avocados, black beans, tomatoes, jalapeno and red onion on top. Drizzle with Herdez Salsa Cremosa, garnish with cheese and cilantro and serve with tortilla chips.
Per Serving: Calories 190, Total Fat 9g (Saturated 1.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 210mg, Total Carbohydrate 24g (Dietary Fiber 10g, Total Sugars 4g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 7g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 6%, Iron 15%, Potassium 15%