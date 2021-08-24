The No Sugar Baker, Jayne Jones’ Cookbook of Healthy Living & No Regrets

(WFRV) – Author Jayne Jones is known as the Sugar Free Baker and she’s marking the two-year anniversary of a wake-up call to a healthier life.
She spoke with Local 5 Live about her journey and shared a delicious, healthy recipe with our viewers.
Jayne’s Cookbook of Healthy Living and No Regrets is available now.
No Sugar Baker’s Lemon Blueberry Strawberry Popsicles recipe
Ingredients:
1 ½ C. Fresh Blueberries
1 ½ C. Fresh Strawberries
½ C. Lemon Juice
½ C. Unsweetened Coconut Cream
1/3 C. Sweetener
¼ C. Ice Cold Water
Easy Directions:
1. In blender, blend blueberries, strawberries, lemon juice, cream, and water. Add in Swerve.
2. Pour into popsicles molds.
3. Let freeze for 24-36 hours!
4. Enjoy!
FIND YOUR NEXT RECIPE: