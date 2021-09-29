Thomas’ bread breakfast recipes from Chef Manny

(WFRV) –

Thomas’ bread breakfast recipes

Courtesy of Chef Manny, head chef at Salt Fine Dining

Bananas Foster Pumpkin French Toast

Serves 4-6

Thomas Cinnamon Swirl Bread – 1 loaf

Banana – 2 peeled, sliced

Brown sugar – ½ cup

Butter – ½ cup

Pumpkin puree – ½ cup

Rum – ½ cup

Buttermilk – ¾ cup

Eggs – 5

Pumpkin pie spice – 1 tsp

Vanilla extract – 1 tsp

Kosher salt – pinch

Maple syrup – to your liking

Powdered sugar – to your liking

DIRECTIONS

In a large mixing bowl, whisk eggs, buttermilk, pumpkin puree, vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, and a pinch of salt. Place individual Thomas Cinnamon Swirl Bread slices into pumpkin mixture and let soak for 15-20 seconds.

In a large nonstick skillet over medium-low heat, melt 2 tbsp butter. Cook 2 slices of bread at a time until golden, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Repeat to cook all slices and keep warm.

In the same pan, add in 3 tbsp of butter, add the sliced bananas and sauté until golden brown. Remove pan from heat and, safely & slowly, add the rum. Small flames will appear. Place the pan back onto the burner, allow for alcohol to burn off, and add your cinnamon and brown sugar. Mix well and pour over french toast. Enjoy!

Monster Ham, Egg, & Two Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Serves 2-4

Thomas King Size English Muffin – 1 loaf

Black forest ham – 8oz deli sliced

Aged White Cheddar cheese – 8oz

Chive & Onion Cream cheese – 8oz

Eggs – 2 (fried) or 4 (scrambled)

Butter – 2 tbsp softened

DIRECTIONS



Add Thomas King Size English Muffin into a toaster. In a medium sized sauté pan, over medium-high heat, slightly warm the sliced ham. Set aside and keep warm. Cook eggs to your liking, top with cheddar cheese. Cover and set aside, keep warm. Start the build. Pull Thomas King Size English Muffin from the toaster and spread the chive cream cheese to each half. Add warm ham, eggs, and cheese. Place back onto the warm pan to help melt the cream cheese slightly. Enjoy!

Salt Fine Dining is located at N9650 Friendship Drive in Kaukauna. See the menu at saltfinedining.com.

