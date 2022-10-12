(WFRV) – Soup season is here and our UW-Green Bay Dietetic Interns show Local 5 Live viewers how to make a healthy, delicious soup.

 Three Sisters Soup: Serves 5

Calories: Roughly 160 per serving Protein: Roughly 9 g per serving Fiber: 10g per serving 

Ingredients: 

  • 6 cups vegetable stock
  • 16. oz canned yellow corn 
  • 16 oz. kidney beans or black beans
  • 2 Tablespoons Oil
  • 1 small onion 
  • 1 carrot
  • 1 rib celery 
  • 1 whole acorn squash 
  • Dried sage
  • Dried thyme 
  • Salt/Pepper 

Directions: 

  1. Wash and then cut the squash in half and scoop out seeds. Cut the squash into squares, leaving the peel on. Rub about a tablespoon of olive oil on the squash and season with salt/pepper. 
  2. Bake squash cubes at 425 degrees for about 30 minutes or until tender. 
  3. While squash is cooking, chop celery, carrot and onion. 
  4. Heat oil of choice in pot, add onions over medium heat stirring often until golden (about 10 minutes) 
  5. Add carrot and celery and sauté for 5-10 minutes. 
  6. Smash cooked squash, add to vegetable mixture and mix well, smoothing out any large lumps. The peel is edible, but can be taken off for preference. 
  7. Add vegetable stock and bring to a boil. 
  8. Turn down heat to simmer, add beans, corn, and thyme/sage seasoning. Simmer for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. 
  9. Add salt/pepper to taste 
  10. Serve.