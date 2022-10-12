(WFRV) – Soup season is here and our UW-Green Bay Dietetic Interns show Local 5 Live viewers how to make a healthy, delicious soup.

Three Sisters Soup: Serves 5

Calories: Roughly 160 per serving Protein: Roughly 9 g per serving Fiber: 10g per serving

Ingredients:

6 cups vegetable stock

16. oz canned yellow corn

16 oz. kidney beans or black beans

2 Tablespoons Oil

1 small onion

1 carrot

1 rib celery

1 whole acorn squash

Dried sage

Dried thyme

Salt/Pepper

Directions: