(WFRV) – Soup season is here and our UW-Green Bay Dietetic Interns show Local 5 Live viewers how to make a healthy, delicious soup.
Three Sisters Soup: Serves 5
Calories: Roughly 160 per serving Protein: Roughly 9 g per serving Fiber: 10g per serving
Ingredients:
- 6 cups vegetable stock
- 16. oz canned yellow corn
- 16 oz. kidney beans or black beans
- 2 Tablespoons Oil
- 1 small onion
- 1 carrot
- 1 rib celery
- 1 whole acorn squash
- Dried sage
- Dried thyme
- Salt/Pepper
Directions:
- Wash and then cut the squash in half and scoop out seeds. Cut the squash into squares, leaving the peel on. Rub about a tablespoon of olive oil on the squash and season with salt/pepper.
- Bake squash cubes at 425 degrees for about 30 minutes or until tender.
- While squash is cooking, chop celery, carrot and onion.
- Heat oil of choice in pot, add onions over medium heat stirring often until golden (about 10 minutes)
- Add carrot and celery and sauté for 5-10 minutes.
- Smash cooked squash, add to vegetable mixture and mix well, smoothing out any large lumps. The peel is edible, but can be taken off for preference.
- Add vegetable stock and bring to a boil.
- Turn down heat to simmer, add beans, corn, and thyme/sage seasoning. Simmer for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add salt/pepper to taste
- Serve.