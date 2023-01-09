(WFRV) – For 60 years they’ve been a leader in the spreadable cheese market.
Mary Lindemann was here to share some of Pine River Cheese Spread’s signature products along with a recipe for a spinach artichoke dip that uses their toasted onion cheese spread.
Toasted Onion Spinach Artichoke Dip
Ingredients:
1 Can of artichoke hearts
1 small bag of frozen spinach
1 pound of Pine River Toasted Onion cheese spread
1/4 pound cream cheese
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon granulated garlic
1 teaspoon pepper
Step 1: Soften call cheeses
Step 2: Thaw and drain spinach
Step 3: Drain and chop artichoke hearts
Step 4: Combine all ingredients into mixing bowl and mix until everything is incoportated
Step 5: Serve warm with pita chips, bread, or any other snack food