Ingredients:

1 Can of artichoke hearts

1 small bag of frozen spinach

1 pound of Pine River Toasted Onion cheese spread

1/4 pound cream cheese

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon pepper

Step 1: Soften call cheeses

Step 2: Thaw and drain spinach

Step 3: Drain and chop artichoke hearts

Step 4: Combine all ingredients into mixing bowl and mix until everything is incoportated

Step 5: Serve warm with pita chips, bread, or any other snack food