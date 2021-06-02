Tortellini with Sicilian Pesto from Chef Jyll

Local 5 Live Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) –

Tortellini with Sicilian Pesto (serves 4)
Courtesy of Chef Jyll Everman of Gather on Broadway

1 20 oz package refrigerated chicken tortellini
2 cloves garlic, chopped
Salt and pepper
2 cups chopped tomatoes
1/2 cup skinned almonds
2 cups fresh basil (leaves only)
1/2 cup olive oil
3/4 cup grated Romano cheese + more for serving if desired

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add tortellini and cook until tender and floating, about 3 minutes. Reserve 1/2 cup pasta water, then drain.

In a food processor, combine the garlic, tomatoes, almonds, basil and olive oil and pulse until JUST smooth (just a little course). Add cheese and pulse to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Add sauce to a large skillet and gently warm over medium heat. Add half of the pasta water and the tortellini and stir, cooking until hot and sauce has thickened slightly. Season and serve immediately (use more pasta water if you prefer a thinner sauce). Sprinkle with more cheese if desired.

Gather on Broadway is a Wedding & Event venue located at 139 N. Broadway in Green Bay. Find out more at gatheronbroadway.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3

One-on-One: Clint Kriewaldt returns as Freedom football coach

Chuck Thielmann Dock Spiders

Kimberly beats Neenah in softball

Leah Kocken Breaking Records

Indy 500