Tortellini with Sicilian Pesto from Chef Jyll

(WFRV) –

Tortellini with Sicilian Pesto (serves 4)

Courtesy of Chef Jyll Everman of Gather on Broadway



1 20 oz package refrigerated chicken tortellini

2 cloves garlic, chopped

Salt and pepper

2 cups chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup skinned almonds

2 cups fresh basil (leaves only)

1/2 cup olive oil

3/4 cup grated Romano cheese + more for serving if desired



Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add tortellini and cook until tender and floating, about 3 minutes. Reserve 1/2 cup pasta water, then drain.



In a food processor, combine the garlic, tomatoes, almonds, basil and olive oil and pulse until JUST smooth (just a little course). Add cheese and pulse to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.



Add sauce to a large skillet and gently warm over medium heat. Add half of the pasta water and the tortellini and stir, cooking until hot and sauce has thickened slightly. Season and serve immediately (use more pasta water if you prefer a thinner sauce). Sprinkle with more cheese if desired.

Gather on Broadway is a Wedding & Event venue located at 139 N. Broadway in Green Bay. Find out more at gatheronbroadway.com.