Tostada recipe from Los Tres Manantiales

(WFRV) – It’s prime food truck season and the Fox Valley Food Truck Association is one to follow to find new trucks or track down your favorites.

Laura from Los Tres Manantiales joined Local 5 Live with a fantastic Tostada recipe that can turn into two meals.

TOSTADA

• Tostada of preference
• Black or pinto beans
• Sour cream
• Meat of choice (We’ll be using chicken, but beef, steak, and pork are also great)
• Queso Fresco Cheese
• Veggie toppings of preference (We’ll be using fresh tomato, onions, cilantro, lettuce, and avocado)

With leftover ingredients, you have everything for chicken tacos:

• Corn or flour tortilla
• Grilled Chicken
• Shredded cheese
• Veggie toppings

For all the latest on Los Tres Manantiales, give them a follow on Facebook and for more on Fox Valley Food Truck events, head to their Facebook page.

