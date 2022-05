(WFRV) – The team at Primal Eats puts their spin on breakfast staples like biscuits and gravy with free-range venison, fresh pork, mixed with seasonings and poached eggs.

Plus a look at the variety of eggs benedict, and a delicious breakfast pizza. Mornings are never boring at Primal Eats.

Primal Eats is located at 14109 County Road VV in Gillett. Reach them at 855-951-3287, online at primaleats.com and on Facebook.