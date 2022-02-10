(WFRV) – If you’re planning to treat your sweetie or your family to an at-home Valentine’s dinner, we’ve got the recipes for you!
Angie from the Wisconsin Beef Council shows us “Two Steppin’ Tenderloin” and “Wine Braised Short Ribs”.
by: Brandon Brockman
