Ingredients:

*1-2 sweet potatoes

*salsa

*guacamole

*black beans

*cilantro

*black olives

*shredded cheddar

Instructions:

*preheat oven to 425

*slice potatoes ¼ inch thick

*arrange slices on parchment paper-lined baking sheet

*spray olive oil (or bush) on both sides

*season with salt

*bake 5 minutes, turn over, then bake another 5 minutes

*let cool, then add toppings