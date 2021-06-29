Vegan/Gluten-free Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe

(WFRV) —

Vegan/Gluten-free Chocolate chip cookies

Courtesy of Naturally Delightful

1/2 cup softened vegan butter of your choice

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup white sugar

1/4 cup milk of choice

1/4 cup apple sauce of choice

1 oz. Vanilla Extract

Mix all ingredients well until nice and fluffy about 2-3 minutes

2 2/3 cups of gluten free flour of choice

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

sift together

slowly add the flour into the dough mixture

then slowly add 2 cups of vegan chocolate chips of choice

Place in the fridge for 24 hours, or freezer for 8 hours (do not skip this part!)

Once the dough is ready, take an ice cream scoop (I use 3oz) of choice and place on a pan that is lined with parchment paper.

Bake at 325 for 10-18 minutes. This depends on the size of the scoop, your oven and how well done you like your cookie.

