Vegan, Gluten-free Frosting

Courtesy of Naturally Delightful Bakery

4.5 cups of powdered sugar

4 oz of soft vegan butter

4 oz of milk by choice.

Place all ingredients in the bowl and let mix for 10 minutes. be patient this well worth the soft fluffy frosting.

For cookie sandwiches:

Once done then take your scoop that used for the cookies and scoop one level frosting onto the bottom of a cookie, gently place another cookie on top.