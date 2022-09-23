(WFRV) – If you’re on the look out for a recipe for your next party or maybe just to snack on at home, Primal Eats and Festival Foods have you covered.

Festival Foods is a great local resource for a variety of cheeses from local sources. Look for the Proud Wisconsin Cheese label to support the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. The team at Primal Eats partnered with Festival Foods to show how to make Venison Huevos Rancheros.

For more great recipes head to festfoods.com/recipes.



Primal Eats is located at 14109 County Road VV in Gillett. Reach them at 855-951-3287, online at primaleats.com and on Facebook.