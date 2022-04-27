(WFRV) – Roll into Spring with a recipe that combines a variety of crunchy, colorful vegetables with lean beef cuts to achieve the perfect balance of taste, nutrition, and simplicity.

Local 5 Live gets a perfect addition to our Spring-time recipe rotation from the Wisconsin Beef Council. For more great recipes, head to beeftips.com.

INGREDIENTS:

16 thin slices Deli Roast Beef

1 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup chopped jicama

3/4 cup torn fresh cilantro

1/2 cup torn fresh basil

1/4 cup torn fresh mint

8 rice paper wrappers (8-1/2-inch diameter)

8 green leaf lettuce leaves, ribs removed

Dipping Sauce:

1/4 cup seasoned rice vinegar

2 tablespoons red jalapeño pepper jelly

1 teaspoon soy sauce

COOKING: