WHIPPED SWEET POTATOES & BANANAS WITH HONEY

Yield: 10 servings

Ingredients:

5 sweet potatoes, scrubbed

4 bananas, unpeeled

3/4 cup butter, at room temperature, divided

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

3/4 cups chopped pecans

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Prick sweet potatoes with a fork, place on a rimmed baking sheet and roast for 30-50 minutes, until potatoes are slightly soft.

Place bananas on same baking sheet and continue roasting for 10-15 minutes, until sweet potatoes and bananas are soft. Remove from oven, keeping oven on. Let potatoes cool.

Scoop out the flesh of sweet potatoes into a large mixing bowl. Peel bananas and add to bowl, along with ½ cup butter and honey. Add salt and beat with stand or hand mixer until mixture is well combined and fluffy. Place mixture into an oven-proof serving dish and smooth the top.

Place ¼ cup butter, flour, brown sugar and pecans in a medium bowl and work together with a fork until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle the mixture over the sweet potatoes and place in oven. Bake for about 20 minutes, until crumbs are golden brown. Serve immediately.

Per Serving: Calories 360, Total Fat 20g (Saturated 9g, Trans 0.5g), Cholesterol 35mg, Sodium 150mg, Total Carbohydrate 45g (Dietary Fiber 4g, Total Sugars 26g, Includes 18g Added Sugars), Protein 3g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 4%, Iron 6%, Potassium 10%