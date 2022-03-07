(WFRV) – How do you make cheese curds even better? Betsy from Batter Up Bake Shop shows Local 5 Live how to stuff them into homemade bread and create a delicious recipe.

Wisconsin Panzanella Salad

Courtesy of Batter Up Bake Shop

Croutons

9 ounces cheese curd bread (about 4 cups or half of a small loaf) cut into 1-inch cubes

1 Tbs olive oil

Heat oven to 425. Cover a rimmed baking sheet with foil, place the bread cubes on the pan and toss with the oil. Bake until the bread is slightly dried out and edges are golden, about 10-15 minutes. Set aside to cool while preparing the rest of the salad.

Vinaigrette

1 Tbs red wine vinegar

1 tsp Dijon mustard

3 Tbs beer (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup olive oil

1 Tbs lemon juice

Add all the ingredients into a mason jar and shake until combined

Salad

2 pounds tomatoes – cut into about ½ inch pieces

½ of a small red onion – thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves – grated fine

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp red pepper flakes

½ cup English cucumber – thinly sliced

¼ Italian parsley – rough chopped

1 cup fresh cheese curds

4 links bratwurst – cooked, cooled and sliced into ½ inch thick slices

In a large salad bowl add all of the salad ingredients (except for the cheese curds and brats) and the prepared bread cubes, toss to combine. Drizzle about half of the vinaigrette over the top and toss to coat. Cover and set aside for at least 30 minutes and up to 4 hours. When you are ready to serve, add in the cheese curds and brats and toss to combine. If the salad is too dry, drizzle a little vinaigrette over the top and toss again.