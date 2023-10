(WFRV)- After many years at WPS, two gentlemen decided to make baskets in their retirement.

In this segment, Mark Wesolowski from JM BasketWorks discusses how they decided to start this business and how they expanded into maple syrup production.

Northeastern Wisconsin Woodworkers Guild comes to Wisconsin on November 11th and 12th at Denmark High School. Enjoy live demos, bucket raffle, tool vendors, and more.

For more information about JM BasketWorks, head to their Facebook page.