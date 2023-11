(WFRV)- Show your Wisconsin pride on the golf course with Old Fashioned Golf.

In this segment, Scott Biely, Kyle Herzog, and Joe Maretti from Old Fashioned Golf discuss the design options they offer and how to try the designs before you buy.

Old Fashioned Golf has a pop-up location inside Smithmaker Artisan(116 North Broadway) in De Pere.

For more information, head to their Facebook page.