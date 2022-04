(WFRV) – Three women at high risk for Alzheimer’s Disease offer their brains and bodies to a medical study.

Their journeys are chronicled in a new documentary, “Determined: Fighting Alzheimer’s”. Two of the film’s producers, Eileen Littig and Therese Barry-Tanner with more on the project and what we can learn from it.

“Determined: Fighting Alzheimer’s” will air on Nova on Wednesday, April 6 at 8 pm. Find a link to learn more about the project at willibnext.com.