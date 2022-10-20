(WFRV) – It’s a place where craft and kitchen meet, a dinner series presented by Lodge Kohler.

Director of Food and Beverage, Aaron Hammer visited Local 5 Live along with Abigail Malcolm, Meetings and Events Manager for Lodge Kohler with details on the Craft and Kitchen Series, including what guests can expect, plus a look at some of the delicious cocktails featured.

Tricks of the Trade Cocktails is happening October 26 at 7 pm at Taverne in the Sky.

Learn more about the Craft and Kitchen Series at lodgekohler.com/calendar-events. To make a reservation call 920-327-4612.

Details from Lodge Kohler:

TRICKS OF THE TRADE COCKTAILS

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2022

7:00 PM

TAVERNE IN THE SKY COCKTAIL LOUNGE

Treat yourself to a special evening learning the tricks of the bartending trade with Bryan, one of our Lodge Kohler mixologists. Enjoy three Halloween-themed cocktails along with a spooky-good morsel from our pastry chef.

MENU

Vanishing Act – Cotton Candy Martini with Dry Ice

Chameleon – Lemon Drop Martini with Butterfly Pea Flower

Transfiguration – Blind Russian with thickit

DETAILS

Price: $40 (+ tax and 25% gratuity)

RSVP by October 24. To make a reservation please email or call 920-327-4612.

NOV 9

SOUTHWEST DINNER

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2022

6:00 PM

TAVERNE IN THE SKY COCKTAIL LOUNGE

Kick off your spurs and mosey on up for a festive southwest dinner celebrating six months until Cinco de Mayo. Savor a boldly seasoned five-course menu with optional tequila pairings specially prepared for this event by our Lodge Kohler Culinary Team. Sombrero optional

MENU

Aperitivo

Red Snapper Ceviche

Lime Tostada

Jalapeno-Cheddar Cornbread

Tequila Butter

Primer Curso (Sopa)

Albondigas

Oaxaca

Segundo Curso (Ensalada)

Street Corn & Black Bean Salad

Chipotle-Lime Vinaigrette

Tercer Curso (Entrada)

Cilantro-Lime Chicken & Dirty Rice Stuffed Poblano Peppers

Sofrito, Cotija

Postre

Tres Leches Cake

Fresh Berries & Orange Supremes

DETAILS

Price: $75 | $55 without beverage pairing.

(+ tax and 25% gratuity)

RSVP by November 4. To make a reservation please email or call 920-327-4612.

DEC 17

GINGERBREAD HOUSE DECORATING

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2022

2:00 PM

LEAPS & BOUNDS CAFÉ

Get festive with the family and decorate your very own gingerbread house just in time for the holiday season. Includes a preassembled gingerbread house, frosting, candy, a trip to the hot cocoa bar. Adult hot cocoa is available for additional purchase.

DETAILS

Price: $25 (+ tax and 25% gratuity)

RSVP by December 9. To make a reservation please email or call 920-327-4612