(WFRV) – It’s a place where craft and kitchen meet, a dinner series presented by Lodge Kohler.
Director of Food and Beverage, Aaron Hammer visited Local 5 Live along with Abigail Malcolm, Meetings and Events Manager for Lodge Kohler with details on the Craft and Kitchen Series, including what guests can expect, plus a look at some of the delicious cocktails featured.
Tricks of the Trade Cocktails is happening October 26 at 7 pm at Taverne in the Sky.
Learn more about the Craft and Kitchen Series at lodgekohler.com/calendar-events. To make a reservation call 920-327-4612.
Details from Lodge Kohler:
- WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2022
- 7:00 PM
- TAVERNE IN THE SKY COCKTAIL LOUNGE
Treat yourself to a special evening learning the tricks of the bartending trade with Bryan, one of our Lodge Kohler mixologists. Enjoy three Halloween-themed cocktails along with a spooky-good morsel from our pastry chef.
MENU
Vanishing Act – Cotton Candy Martini with Dry Ice
Chameleon – Lemon Drop Martini with Butterfly Pea Flower
Transfiguration – Blind Russian with thickit
DETAILS
Price: $40 (+ tax and 25% gratuity)
RSVP by October 24. To make a reservation please email or call 920-327-4612.
- WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2022
- 6:00 PM
- TAVERNE IN THE SKY COCKTAIL LOUNGE
Kick off your spurs and mosey on up for a festive southwest dinner celebrating six months until Cinco de Mayo. Savor a boldly seasoned five-course menu with optional tequila pairings specially prepared for this event by our Lodge Kohler Culinary Team. Sombrero optional
MENU
Aperitivo
Red Snapper Ceviche
Lime Tostada
Jalapeno-Cheddar Cornbread
Tequila Butter
Primer Curso (Sopa)
Albondigas
Oaxaca
Segundo Curso (Ensalada)
Street Corn & Black Bean Salad
Chipotle-Lime Vinaigrette
Tercer Curso (Entrada)
Cilantro-Lime Chicken & Dirty Rice Stuffed Poblano Peppers
Sofrito, Cotija
Postre
Tres Leches Cake
Fresh Berries & Orange Supremes
DETAILS
Price: $75 | $55 without beverage pairing.
(+ tax and 25% gratuity)
RSVP by November 4. To make a reservation please email or call 920-327-4612.
- SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2022
- 2:00 PM
- LEAPS & BOUNDS CAFÉ
Get festive with the family and decorate your very own gingerbread house just in time for the holiday season. Includes a preassembled gingerbread house, frosting, candy, a trip to the hot cocoa bar. Adult hot cocoa is available for additional purchase.
DETAILS
Price: $25 (+ tax and 25% gratuity)
RSVP by December 9. To make a reservation please email or call 920-327-4612