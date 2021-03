(WFRV) – The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Green Bay has plenty to do including log rolling classes.

A member with the Kroc Center joined Local 5 Live to talk about a fun activity, log rolling, which has a class is Thursday, April 22 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

He also talked about group swim lessons for children during the spring and summer months.

Green Bay Kroc Center is located on Lime Kiln Road.

You can register for classes by going to the Kroc Center website.