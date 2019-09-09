Long Rifle Soap Company: Hand crafted grooming products from Door County

(WFRV) – Their motto is “tame the beard…not the man” with soaps, oils, aftershaves, and mustache waxes all handcrafted in Door County.

Long Rifle Soap Company’s products are carried in more than 65 stores in the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Locally, you can find them:

Green Bay: Petal Pushers, The Cannery, Rock N Roll Land, Green Bay Floral

Appleton/Door County: Blue Moon Emporium, Madison Avenue Market, Bay Shore Outfitters

For more information, head to longriflesoap.com and find be sure to check out their Etsy page.