(WFRV) – Most adults over the age of 65 will likely require some form of Long-Term Care during their lifetime. With Long-Term Care costs hovering around $120,000 per year, planning for this expense has become a critically important issue for many families. Justin Randall from Hooper Law Office visited Local 5 Live to discuss planning for Long-Term Care Costs.

Attend Hooper Law Office’s complimentary Estate and Long-Term Care Planning Seminar to learn more!

Hooper Law Office practices solely in the areas of Estate Planning and Elder Law. With offices in Appleton, Oshkosh, and Green Bay, they serve clients throughout Wisconsin. The firm can be reached by phone at 920-993-0990.