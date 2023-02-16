(WFRV) – In today’s Beauty Buzz, become a member – for better skin.

Local 5 Live visited Appleton Plastic Surgery Center where that’s a great option for treatments available at the spa. Take a look at their services range from basic facials to some that are specialized and customized to your skin. They treat everything rom acne to aging and keep you glowing all year long.

Appleton Plastic Surgery Center is located at 5605 Waterford Lane in Appleton. Connect with them online at appletonplasticsurgery.com.