(WFRV)- Looking younger doesn’t need to take months. It could take as little as 10 minutes with Plexaderm.

Plexaderm uses silicate minerals to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin. From there you can watch Crow’s Feet and wrinkles disappear. Under-eye bags aren’t a problem either. Add some serum and watch as they shrink in no time.

Plexaderm has a special offer going on this summer. Get a trial pack of Plexaderm Rapid Reduction Serum for only $14.95 and they will cover the shipping cost.

For more information or to start your trial head to plexadermtrial.com or call (800) 959-8843.