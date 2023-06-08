(WFRV)- The WHPA Parade of Homes is a great way to find design ideas for your home. You could be looking to add an island and are wondering whether to add it to the kitchen only or have it be the divider between the kitchen and living room.

Whatever your design idea the WHPA Parade of Homes can help. They have homes that are already constructed that you can walk into and look at the designs. You may even find something you didn’t know you wanted.

The WHPA Parade of Homes takes place this Saturday and Sunday (June 10th and 11th) and will also run next weekend (June 17th and 18th). You can buy tickets online for only $8.00.

For more information or to buy tickets head to whba.net.