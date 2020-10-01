Loot Vintage & Supply

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – A brand new addition to the Vintage Shop Hop is Loot Vintage & Supply in Waupaca.

The store just open over the summer and has three categories of items according to the owner:

Vintage
Our vintage collection includes unique, one-of-a-kind finds that you won’t see at your neighbor’s house. We scour the globe to offer you some of the best vintage loot available!

Gathered
Our gathered collection includes our very own in-house line of “home grown” goods. Using vintage materials we re-imagine, re-design and bring these amazing finds back to life with a new purpose.

Found
Our found collection is all about the loot we love! Here you will find a range of artisan made unique personal goods, useful supplies and really just everything cool to compliment any lifestyle.

Shop online at lootvintageandsupply.com or in person at 219 Jefferson Street, Waupaca

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 9-23: Looking ahead to the Falcons

High School Sports Xtra: Reader brothers carry on family legacy at FVL

High School Sports Xtra - Local 5 Top 5