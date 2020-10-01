(WFRV) – A brand new addition to the Vintage Shop Hop is Loot Vintage & Supply in Waupaca.

The store just open over the summer and has three categories of items according to the owner:

Vintage

Our vintage collection includes unique, one-of-a-kind finds that you won’t see at your neighbor’s house. We scour the globe to offer you some of the best vintage loot available!

Gathered

Our gathered collection includes our very own in-house line of “home grown” goods. Using vintage materials we re-imagine, re-design and bring these amazing finds back to life with a new purpose.

Found

Our found collection is all about the loot we love! Here you will find a range of artisan made unique personal goods, useful supplies and really just everything cool to compliment any lifestyle.

Shop online at lootvintageandsupply.com or in person at 219 Jefferson Street, Waupaca