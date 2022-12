(WFRV) – It’s a celebration of music happening tonight and tomorrow in Greenville.

Just one of the bands playing is out of Los Angeles, Local 5 Live meets Alex and G with a listen to The Sonic Universe. They join local bands at StoneYard in Greenville this weekend.

Tonight at 7 pm and tomorrow at 8.

For more on The Sonic Universe, visit them online at thesonicuniverse.com.