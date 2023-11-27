(WFRV)- GLP-1 inhibitors have become an effective and popular way to lose weight.

In this segment, Dr. Herb Coussons from Doctor Coussons Advanced Care for Women discusses how GLP-1 inhibitors help people lose weight and how they help with Diabetes.

In December, Dr. Herb Coussons is running a special. Schedule a free assessment, commit to starting a new year program after the holidays, and receive a 10% discount on any package.

You will find Dr. Coussons Advanced Care for Women at 2411 Holmgren Way in Green Bay or give them a call at (920) 888-2828.

For more information, head to drcoussonsadvancedcare.com.