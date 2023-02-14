(WFRV) – Keep it simple, make it good!

That’s the philosophy of Lost Key Tap in Wrightstown. Daniel Zapata stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at what’s on the menu at this local spot.

More from lostkeytap.com:

Lost Key Tap in Wrightstown, WI. is a comfortable, fun and relaxed environment for your next night out.

We opened March 2022 in the same location that once was The Tigers Den Pub and Grill in downtown Wrightstown, WI. After almost a decade of the building being vacant, it has been revitalized as Lost Key Tap!

Lost Key Tap seeks to bring an elevated, chef-driven menu in a comfortable setting. Directly between Green Bay and Appleton, Lost Key Tap brings a taste of big-city flavor to small-town Wisconsin. Chef Curt Lambert offers a curated menu composed of a made-from-scratch fare, ranging from favorites such as house-made pastrami reubens, risotto and grilled salmon.

Lost Key Tap is located at 505 Washington Street in Wrightstown.