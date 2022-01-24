Love Your Teeth: Whiter Teeth after one application

(WFRV) – How important is a smile when it comes to attraction?

Lifestyle expert Michael gives Local 5 Live viewers details on just how important a bright smile is and how easy it is to achieve.

Get your Valentine’s Day special now: 50% off plus the go pen and free shipping.

Mention Local 5 Live and call 1-800-965-0362, or head to loveyourteeth.com.

Details from loveyourteeth.com:

SPECIAL OFFER: 50% OFF Whitening System + FREE Shipping

Our advanced at-home system is designed to overcome the toughest whitening challenges in minutes, giving you the confidence to let your real smile shine. As an added bonus get a free Go Pen with your first whitening system purchase.

Dentist Formulated

Only 10 Minutes Per Application

Zero to Minimal Sensitivity

Satisfaction Guaranteed

