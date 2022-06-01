(WFRV) – Food, games, and just an all-around fun time for the family.

Local 5 Live says welcome to the neighborhood to Lumberjack Johnny’s in Ashwaubenon where you can find axe throwing, pinball, mini basketball, corn hole, putter ball, and hole-e-moly.

Erick Gyrion stopped by the studio with details on this fun new space plus how they are planting a tree for every lane booked.

Lumberjack Johnny’s is located at 1017 Waube Lane in Ashwaubenon. For upcoming special events and details on leagues, head to lumberjackjohnnys.com.