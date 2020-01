(WFRV) – A popular winter activity is happening at Heritage Hill this Saturday – their Luminary Walk.

Be a part of Heritage Hill coming alive after dark with living history, hot drinks and food.

The Luminary Walk is Saturday, January 18 from 5 – 9 pm at Heritage Hill State Park, 2640 S. Webster Ave. Dogs are welcome with advanced tickets.

For more details and to get your tickets in advance, head to heritagehillgb.org.