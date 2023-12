(WFRV)- Neenah comes to life tomorrow night with the glow of hundreds of luminary bags to put you in the holiday spirit.

Stroll historic Downtown Neenah, enjoy dinner, do some holiday shopping, and more, all with a holiday light.

Downtown Neenah’s Luminary Night event is tomorrow from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, head to neenah.org.