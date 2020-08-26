Lunchtime Live outdoor concert series from Appleton Downtown

(WFRV) – Grab your lunch and enjoy some live music with Lunchtime Live on the Road Outdoor Concert Series.

Lynn Schemm from Appleton Downtown, and local band Leading the Blind Duo stopped by Local 5 Live with details on the series.

Lunchtime Live runs Thursdays from 11:30 am – 1 pm through September.

For more information on Leading the Blind Duo, follow them on Bandcamp, Facebook, and stop by their website.

You can also catch them live:

9/24: Rye Restaurant Patio @ 11:30 am

9/25: Rocky & Tara’s Nut Haus @ 7 – 10 pm