The Trout Museum of Art returns with Made to Order, an exhibit connecting community members with Wisconsin artists to create one-of-a-kind, customized works of art be exhibited for Made to Order from Aug 25-Dec 31, 2023. YOU help curate the exhibition by commissioning an artwork from one of 40 artists listed below. TMA’s 2023 goal for commissions is $100,000. 50% goes to artists and 50% to TMA programming.

Commissioning an artwork is a collaborative experience between you and the artist. Artists create works in their style based on discussions with you. You experiences working with and getting to know the artists and watch the artwork come alive. We are grateful for your support and the support of so many artists and collectors.

I’m interested in commissioning an artwork. What’s next?

1. Browse for the perfect artist(s) below through Mar 31.

2. Use the artist’s style and something in your life to inspire your artwork.

3. Choose your budget. Each artist has pricing on their pages.

4. Fill out a Made to Order interest form.

5. TMA staff will coordinate an artist connection and details.

6. Payment to TMA: 50% down payment and 50% when the project is completed.

7. Artist creates your masterpiece.

8. Your artwork will be on exhibit Aug 25 to Dec 31, 2023.

9. Attend the Made to Order opening reception and fundraiser on Aug 25.

10. Take your one-of-a-kind artwork home following the exhibition after Dec 31!

Commissioner’s Salon 2

King Loft

Tues, Mar 14 | 6– 8pm

Drinks, appetizers, music, and learn about Made to Order. If you’re ready, sign up to commission a work of art. ​

TMA TALK:

Collector’s Conversation with John Brogan and Beth Lipman

