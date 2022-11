(WFRV) – The holiday season is a season to indulge and enjoy meals with family but weight gain doesn’t have to be a part of the celebrations.

Steve and Greg from the Green Bay Kroc Center visited Local 5 Live with details on their new ‘Maintain Don’t Gain’ challenge, plus Black Friday Specials, and some of the benefits of being both a member and a staff member at the Kroc.

The Green Bay Kroc Center is located at 1315 Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay.

Get details and sign up at gbkroccenter.org.