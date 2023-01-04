(WFRV) – Why not make it a goal in the New Year to do something good?

Molly and Taylor from Lakeshore Foster Families & Friends visited Local 5 Live with how you can make an impact for area kids, teens, and adults and it’s as easy as shopping.

Most needed items:

New clothing items (size newborn to adult XXL)

shirts

Pants (joggers/leggings)

Socks

Underwear

Pjs

Most needed items for teens:

Games

Earbuds

Adult color books

Water bottles

Art supplies

Their biggest fundraiser of the year is coming up next month, for more information on the Porta Potty Races at The Smiling Moose, head to lakeshorefosterfamilies.org.