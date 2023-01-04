(WFRV) – Why not make it a goal in the New Year to do something good?
Molly and Taylor from Lakeshore Foster Families & Friends visited Local 5 Live with how you can make an impact for area kids, teens, and adults and it’s as easy as shopping.
Most needed items:
New clothing items (size newborn to adult XXL)
shirts
Pants (joggers/leggings)
Socks
Underwear
Pjs
Most needed items for teens:
Games
Earbuds
Adult color books
Water bottles
Art supplies
Their biggest fundraiser of the year is coming up next month, for more information on the Porta Potty Races at The Smiling Moose, head to lakeshorefosterfamilies.org.