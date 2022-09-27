(WFRV) – Small acts of kindness can make a big difference – and make you a ‘Good Neighbor’.

Michael from Green Bay Neighborhoods stopped by Local 5 Live with how you can take part in Good Neighbor Week, Green Bay.

Good Neighbor Week is underway now and runs through October 1. For more information or suggestions on activities to make you a great neighbor, head to gbneighborhoods.org.

Good Neighbor Week is a week of clean-up and home repair for community members provided free of charge, in partnership with Green Bay Neighborhoods, the City of Green Bay, and sponsored by local supporters. This event encourages people to volunteer and be a good neighbor. It also encourages neighborhood associations and other groups in the community to host their own events promoting neighborhood engagement.