(WFRV) – Sharing a meal can really deepen connections, and that’s why Green Bay Community Church is raising funds for World Central Kitchen.

Kathryn joined Local 5 Live with how they are using that meal connection to help Ukrainian refugees and those still living in the war-torn country.

Details on the Bread Bake Sale:

Bring Bread: March 26 from 10 am – Noon and March 27 at 8 am

Buy Bread on March 27from 8:30 am – Noon

Location: Green Bay Community Church, 600 Cardinal Lane.

Sign up or donate online at gbcommunitychurch.com.