(WFRV) – Sharing a meal can really deepen connections, and that’s why Green Bay Community Church is raising funds for World Central Kitchen.
Kathryn joined Local 5 Live with how they are using that meal connection to help Ukrainian refugees and those still living in the war-torn country.
Details on the Bread Bake Sale:
Bring Bread: March 26 from 10 am – Noon and March 27 at 8 am
Buy Bread on March 27from 8:30 am – Noon
Location: Green Bay Community Church, 600 Cardinal Lane.
Sign up or donate online at gbcommunitychurch.com.