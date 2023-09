(WFRV)- Make a scarecrow, paint a pumpkin, try caramel apple nachos, and more at Fall Fun Day in the Ledge View Nature Center.

In these segments, Alexis looks at some fun activities at Fall Fun Day.

The Ledge View Nature Center is located at W2348 Short Road in Chilton. Fall Fun Day is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No sign-up is required other than for the scarecrow making.

For more information, head to ledgeviewnaturecenter.org.