(WFRV) – Now that school is back in session, it’s time to rock some spirit wear.

Kristen Clausen, owner of Kenny Rose Boutique gives Local 5 Live viewers a closer look at how you can join in her Make and Take event.

The Make and Take event is September 10 from 9 am – 2 pm. Kenny Rose Boutique is located at N4006 Cty Rd E, Suite 2B in Freedom.

For more, head to their Facebook page.