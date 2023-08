(WFRV)- It is time to become an artist at Valley Stamp & Scrap.

Dina Wakley will be in the shop today through Saturday. She will host classes about art journaling, making a color story, and more.

These classes will help you become the best artist you can be.

Valley Stamp and Scrap is located at 976 American Drive in Neenah.

For more information head to valleystampandscrap.com.