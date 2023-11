(WFRV)- From furniture to sassy wooden signs, make your gift custom this holiday with beautiful pieces from Winivago Woods in Little Chute.

They have Cribbage Boards, coasters, and more ready for purchase.

Want to try your hand at making something? They have classes you can take. Make the design of your dreams.

Winivago Woods is located at 127 East Main Street in Little Chute.

For more information, head to winivagowoods.com.